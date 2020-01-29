RCMP are asking residents living at Lynes Creek Road and Highway 97 north of Williams Lake to stay in their homes. Police have set up road blocks and are checking vehicles. (Photo submitted)

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Details are unclear as RCMP set up roadblocks in an area of the Cariboo and tell residents to stay inside as they check vehicles looking for suspects.

Officers set up the blocks on Highway 97 and Lynes Creek Road, about 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake, on Wednesday.

Information is limited as Mounties focus on the investigation. It is unclear what kind of crime may have been committed or whether anyone has been hurt.

Residents have been told to stay inside their homes, and drivers are being told not to pick up pedestrians.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the canine unit is en route to the area.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Indigenous land defenders arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint
Next story
BREAKING: Downtown Campbell River gas line break forcing traffic to be re-routed

Just Posted

BREAKING: Downtown Campbell River gas line break forcing traffic to be re-routed

Disruption seems to be around Roberts Reach/Highway 19A area

VIJHL/PJHL All-Star Game homecoming for Jennings, Pederson

Campbell River Storm duo suited up for VIJHL in 7-6 overtime loss

City of Campbell River issues more than $100K in grants to local charities and non-profits

‘These projects have the potential for very meaningful impact on the community’

Campbell River Killer Whales earn hardware at Vancouver Island Regional Championships

Athletes take home 18 medals in individual, team events

Meet the 2020 Words on the Water authors

Eight authors for spring literary festival all have different backgrounds

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests

Premier speaks to resource industry forum in Prince George

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Police arrest Baby Bear statue thief in Island community

Suspect alleged to be responsible for other crimes in Chemainus, Nanaimo, Ladysmith and Alberta

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Most Read