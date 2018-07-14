Tiny House being brought in at North Thompson River Provincial Park July 11. (KanahusFreedom/Twitter)

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

RCMP officers have arrested one Indigenous pipeline protester after a group took over North Thompson River Provincial Park about a week ago, erecting tiny houses along the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route.

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into the Clearwater park from July 6 to 9 for a tattooing ceremony, closing it down to other campers, according to the Ministry of Environment.

However, Manual and others remained at the park, saying they are occupying it in protest against the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

On Tuesday, wooden houses on truck beds were seen being moved through the park entrance.

Manuel said at the time they had moved into the site and would be building additional tiny houses on the land – action approved by the hereditary chiefs of the Secwepemc First Nation.

She said Indigenous land defenders within the group will resist the construction of the pipeline through their territory.

In a livestream on Facebook Saturday, RCMP officers were seen near the entrance of the provincial park before placing Manuel in handcuffs.

RCMP wouldn’t confirm it was Manuel who was arrested, but did confirm someone was brought into custody.

The arrest comes after park rangers issued eviction notices Thursday for those still remaining in the park.

In a statement to Black Press Media Friday, the ministry of public safety said parks staff had attempted to come to a “peaceful resolution” with those occupying the park.

“We understand that people are passionate about this issue,” a ministry spokesperson said. “While we respect people’s right to express themselves peacefully, it is important to do so within the law.”

