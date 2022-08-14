Police presence seen on Dogwood Street on Sunday morning

Armoured vehicles on scene at around 7:30 a.m.

RCMP vehicles were seen on Dogwood Street on Sunday morning. Photo courtesy Sam McKay

RCMP responded to an incident on Dogwood Street and Alpine Road in Campbell River on Sunday morning.

At 2:46 on Sunday morning, a Lindsay Ellis, a resident near Alpine Road and Dogwood Street woke to the sound of a car window breaking. Ellis called 911.

“We woke up to smashing glass and ran outside,” Ellis said. “We caught the guy, someone else said they’d hold him till we went inside to put clothes on, its 3 a.m.”

“We call 911 get back to the scene and the suspect is gone. Next thing we know there’s a stand off at that house,” she said. “The strange thing is that the man who was holding the suspect down for us and let him go. He claimed to be the owner of that house. So next thing I know there’s the whole SWAT team here.”

Ellis also said that five people who were squatting in a house on the corner of Alpine and Dogwood were arrested.

At around 7:30 a.m. an armoured RCMP truck and other vehicles were seen by witnesses on Dogwood Street, which was closed off between 4 avenue and 6 avenue for some time.

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP for more details.

This is an evolving story. More information will be added as it becomes available.



