The Squamish Nation memorial for survivors and victims of the St. Paul’s Residential School was vandalized in January 2022. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)

The Squamish Nation memorial for survivors and victims of the St. Paul’s Residential School was vandalized in January 2022. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)

Police plead for tips in vandalism of North Vancouver residential school memorial

The memorial was vandalized in late January 2022

North Vancouver RCMP and the Squamish First Nation are asking the public for information about the vandalism of a residential school memorial that took place in January.

On Jan. 24, it was discovered that a memorial carving outside the former Sisters of St. Paul convent on Sixth Street in North Vancouver was vandalized. A figure with its arms raised in welcome had one of its arms taken off. The carving memorializes children from Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh, Sechelt and Musqueam First Nations who were taken from their families and forced to attend St. Paul’s residential school.

“We were shocked and saddened when we discovered that the monument had been vandalized,” said Squamish Nation spokesperson Wilson Williams. “This act of vandalism has caused immense grief to residential school survivors and their loved ones.”

The vandalism came shortly after Williams Lake First Nation announced they discovered 93 burial sites on the ground so the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School.

After the vandalism took place, Williams told Black Press Media that the Nation was keeping an open mind and an open heart to whoever was responsible. There is no known motive for the vandalism.

Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP said police efforts to identify a suspect in the vandalism have been unsuccessful. He implored the public to come forward with information.

“If you have heard something, if you saw something, or if you know anything at all, please report it.”

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311. Anyone who wishes to provide information but who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Squamish First Nation ‘in disbelief’ after residential school memorial vandalized

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

residential schools

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
1,000 pieces of germ-fighting antimicrobial copper installed at YVR to combat COVID
Next story
Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales down

Just Posted

There were nearly 400 earthquakes recorded in Canada in the month of April 2022. (MAP COURTESY EARTHQUAKES CANADA)
400 and counting: Vancouver Island epicentre of a busy earthquake month in Canada

The proposed boundaries for the new electoral areas add part of Courtenay to the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo courtesy Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia
North Island-Powell River riding to include part of Courtenay in proposed boundary shift

Nolan Corrado earned the Colin Blake Top Scorer award for finishing the season with 59 points in 41 games. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm acknowledges its top players

Carihi Girl’s 2022 Rugby Team. Top row from left to right: Novalee Underhill, Hana Jennings, Katie Cliffe, Elisabeth Hoffman, Lexus Jackson, Ashley Bell, April Lambert and Isabelle Laurin Bottom row from left to right: Costanza Falvella Capodaglio, Gillianne Stewardson, Avery Sorensen, Lacie Simmons and Milla Kohler. Submitted photo
Trying for tries