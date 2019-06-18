Police make arrest after report of a man brandishing a gun at Campbell River-area lake

43-year-old man from the Comox area has since been charged with multiple offences

Campbell River RCMP rushed to Quinsam Lake after receiving a report of a male brandishing a firearm near Quinsam Lake in the late hours of Friday, June 14.

Police received a report that a man had been pointing a firearm at other people in a campsite near Quinsam Lake. Members of the Campbell River RCMP rushed to the area in hopes of locating and apprehending the alleged suspect.

General duty members and a K9 unit located the suspect leaving the area in a truck on Gilson Main Forest Service Road and took him into custody without incident. Police say that firearms were located in the vehicle and one of them was still loaded.

A 43-year-old man from the Comox area has since been charged with multiple offences including Assault With a Weapon and Pointing a Firearm. Alcohol and drugs were believed to have played a part in what took place near the lake. The man’s name has not been released.

“We are very pleased that nobody was injured during this event,” Const. Maury Tyre said. “It is thanks to the professionalism of the responding members that the suspect was able to be apprehended without incident. This was an isolated situation and the quick response meant that there was no danger to the general public.”

The Campbell River RCMP remind the public to follow all firearms regulations to the letter of the law including storage and transport rules. This comes with a simple reminder that intoxicating substances and weapons just do not mix, Const. Tyre added.

