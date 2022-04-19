Shooting suspect Tevain Lloyd, 28, in a photo posted to RCMP website.

Police issue Canada-wide warrant for Surrey shooting suspect

Surrey RCMP looking for 28-year-old Tevain Lloyd, who is ‘commonly known as “Gucci”’

Surrey RCMP is looking for the suspect in a December 2021 shooting in Surrey and have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Tevain Lloyd, 28, is wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn Tuesday (April 19).

On Dec. 30, 2021, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 13900-block of Laurel Drive in Whalley where a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Man injured in targeted Surrey shooting: RCMP, Dec. 30, 2021

At the time, Surrey RCMP said the shooting was between “parties known to one another, and appears to be targeted.”

Munn said the detachment’s general investigation unit identified a suspect and charges were approved last month.

Lloyd, according to police, is “commonly known as ‘Gucci.’” He is described as Black, six-foot-three, 335 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right hand that says “who God bless no man can curse.”

Police said that if anyone sees Lloyd, “call 911 immediately and do not approach him,” adding he is “considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about Lloyd is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

