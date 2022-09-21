The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police investigating after man exposes himself to multiple women on Island trails

Indecent acts reported several times in multiple locations on Greater Victoria’s West Shore

Police are investigating multiple reports of a man exposing his genitals to women on West Shore trails.

During the latest reported incident, a woman was walking on a trail in Havenwood Park near the 3400-block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood on Sept. 19 around 5 p.m. when she was approached by a male suspect who exposed his genitals to her. The woman was unharmed and left the area.

“We have received similar reports of another male suspect exposing his genitals to women walking along the Galloping Goose in Langford. Police have attended the trails on numerous occasions but have not located a suspect. If you are the victim of an indecent act please report it to police right away as this will give police the best opportunity to locate the suspect,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

Police are still looking for a male suspect who exposed himself to a woman on a trail in Metchosin on July 19. That man was described as tall, with blond straight hair, a light-coloured hoodie around his waist and he was wearing a T-shirt, the colour of which is unknown.

Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect, and if anyone witnessed the incident to contact the West Shore RCMP by calling 250-474-2264.

Colwood LangfordWest Shore Westshore RCMP

