Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit

The German shepherd had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours

This photo taken Saturday, April 20, 2019, provided by the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, shows Odin a police K-9 recovering after encountering a porcupine and getting stuck with over 200 quills in Coos Bay, Ore. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 22, said Odin was called to the scene to track a suspect on Saturday when the dog crossed paths with the porcupine. Photos showed the outcome, with several quills in Odin’s mouth and two near his left eye. (Sgt. Adam Slater/Coos County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

A police dog that stumbled on a porcupine and got more than 200 quills stuck on his face while pursuing a suspect is resting comfortably Tuesday and will not lose his eyesight, authorities in Oregon said.

Coos County Sheriff’s K-9 Odin, a German shepherd, had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours to remove quills from all over his face, including several that were embedded in the roof of his mouth and more around his left eye, Capt. Gabe Fabrizio said in a phone interview.

READ MORE: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

“That dog is super-motivated and high energy. It didn’t slow him down,” Fabrizio said. “He’s a good boy.”

Odin had been called to help track a suspect with several felony warrants on Saturday when he encountered the prickly creature in his pathway. The suspect, Devin J. Wilson of Coos Bay, Oregon, had fled after being spotted by a deputy along the central Oregon coast.

Authorities asked for help Tuesday in finding Wilson, 29, who remained at large.

The porcupine has also not been apprehended, Fabrizio added. “We’re putting out wanted bulletins as we speak,” he joked.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: New commemorative loonie marks progress’ for LGBTQ2 people
Next story
Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Just Posted

Top bowlers to compete in Campbell River at provincial and national championships

Crystal Lanes to host major tournaments as local bowlers bring home medals

Home Away from Home to support families during kids’ medical treatment

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island has lead gift to start project campaign

Plastic use is subject of Earth Week event at library

Drop-in event features displays, films and more on Saturday afternoon

People’s Party of Canada plan to have a candidate in the North Island-Powell River riding

Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association

UPDATED: Alcohol and speed believed to be factors in collision – Campbell River RCMP

Woman injured after driver ran into her car on Highway 19A, says fire captain

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Duncan-Nanaimo’s Funkanometry bow out of ‘World of Dance’ with ‘After Hours’ routine

Judges praised them as entertainers, and urged them to work a bit more on their dancing

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

UPDATE: Missing kayakers located safe and sound in Welcome Bay

Pair were reported missing April 22, in vicinity of Lasqueti Island

Most Read