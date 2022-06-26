The Victoria Police Department arrested a man June 25 after it says officers witnessed him sexually assaulting multiple women. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police arrest man suspected of sexually assaulting at least 5 people in 1 Victoria night

VicPD officers arrested the man Saturday night (June 26) after witnessing 3 assaults themselves

Victoria police officers took a man into custody Saturday night (June 26) after witnessing him sexually assaulting multiple women in a row on Douglas Street.

The department says it was called to the 1100-block of Douglas Street, near the corner of Fort Street, shortly after 9 p.m. after receiving a report that a man was pushing and sexually assaulting people in the area.

VicPD officers say as they pulled up, they witnessed the man sexually assault three women from behind, before they could arrest him. A fourth woman and a youth also told officers they had been sexually assaulted earlier in the night by the same man.

None of the survivors knew the man and none were physically injured, although one was shoved to the ground, according to VicPD.

Because of the initial call, the department believes there may be other survivors who it hasn’t spoken with yet. Anyone who is comfortable coming forward or who has information about the incident can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

