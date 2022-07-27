The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)

The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)

Plane clips fence, tears off front wheel in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport

TSB to investigate near-crash

A light plane lots its front landing gear and clipped a fence in a rough landing at Pitt Meadows Airport on Tuesday evening, but the pilot was not hurt.

The incident took place at 9:45 p.m., said Pitt Meadows Deputy Fire Chief David Biggin.

The pilot was apparently coming in for a landing from the east.

“His landing gear clipped the fence,” said Biggin.

The plane struck the fence near Baynes Road on the east side of the airport, and the plane then came to rest on the grass short of the runway.

Biggin said either hitting the fence or the landing on the grass sheared off the plane’s front landing gear.

The lone occupant was the pilot.

“There was no injuries,” said Biggin.

The TSB announced Wednesday that a team of investigators was heading to Pitt Meadows to investigate the incident, which the agency said involved a Piper PA28 Cherokee.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the agency said on its Twitter account.

READ ALSO: Low-flying helicopter expected over Maple Ridge

READ ALSO: Smoke, pollution trigger air quality advisory in Lower Mainland

aviationPitt MeadowsTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Next story
Woman set on fire while sitting on sidewalk in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo
Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma

The Splash Park near the Sportsplex. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
City of Campbell River extends outdoor pool, splash park hours to help residents deal with heat

Indigenous hip-hop artist Dakota Bear plays Spirit Square July 28. Photo contributed
The voice and strength of Dakota Bear’s Hip-Hop artistry at Spirit Square Thursday, July 28

CR Live Streets is an annual community event series presented by the City of Campbell River. Photo supplied by City of Campbell River
Evening street market up next for Campbell River’s Live Streets program