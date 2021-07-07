Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney are to meet Wednesday to discuss pipelines and the reopening of international borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Pipelines and border openings on the agenda as Trudeau meets with Kenney

Prime Minister to meet with Alberta premier Kenney and mayor Nenshi in Calgary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet today with Premier Jason Kenney and Mayor Naheed Nenshi in Calgary.

A spokeswoman for the premier’s office says Kenney wants to discuss pipelines and the reopening of international borders, which have been closed due to COVID-19.

Jerrica Goodwin says the premier plans to bring up a fair deal for Alberta in the federation.

She says he will also reiterate why he thinks it’s important to wait to fill any Senate vacancies until after Alberta’s October nominee elections.

Trudeau’s office has confirmed he will spend Wednesday in Calgary, where he will also visit a local business that received federal COVID-19 pandemic support, meet with Nenshi and visit a transit maintenance facility with the mayor for an announcement.

The stop in Alberta follows Tuesday’s visit to the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

The First Nation, east of Regina, is the first to sign an agreement with Ottawa that will see jurisdiction over children returned to the community.

Cowessess is also the site of a former residential school where, last month, ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves.

—The Canadian Press

