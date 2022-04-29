PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in apartment building fire

Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria fire crews rescued one man using a ladder after a blaze at in a 14-storey apartment building late Friday morning.

Smoke billowed from a unit around the 10th floor of the apartment building shortly after 11:30 a.m. on April 29.

Victoria firefighters lowered the man from a balcony of the unit where the fire appeared to be. Smoke dwindled quickly as crews battled the blaze.

“I was just in my bedroom and saw smoke, looked out the window and saw it billowing out,” said Derek Warner, who lives four floors above where the fire happened. He then went and knocked on the door of the engulfed unit to check on the man inside but nobody answered. He then pulled the fire alarm and got out of the building.

“I was definitely worried because there’s a lot of people in that building who have mobility issues,” Warner said.

More to come….

