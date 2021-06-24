UPDATE: Person trapped, air ambulance responding after semi slams into car on Highway 5

Emergency crews are on scene of a collision on Highway 5 just south of Little Fort. (Submitted photo)Emergency crews are on scene of a collision on Highway 5 just south of Little Fort. (Submitted photo)
Footage taken from across the gas station in Little Fort shows the traffic stopped on Highway 5. (Photo courtesy of Pam Jim)Footage taken from across the gas station in Little Fort shows the traffic stopped on Highway 5. (Photo courtesy of Pam Jim)

UPDATE

DriveBC is now reporting that the collision on Highway 5 just south of Little Fort is cleared and the highway is open.

More to come.

EARLIER

Emergency crews in the North Thompson are busy this afternoon (Thursday June 24) as they respond to reports of two motor vehicle collisions.

A Facebook user posted to the Hwy 5 Road Conditions Upper and Lower North Thompson of a collision between a semi-trailer and car on Highway 5 and Webb Road, just south of Little Fort, B.C. The incident involves four people, one of whom is allegedly trapped.

Traffic on Highway 5 is now stopped and backed up. Traffic heading south is now lined up past the gas station in Little Fort to the north, according to comments on the Facebook post.

DriveBC reported on Twitter that Highway 5 is closed and a detour is not available.

Barriere, Blackpool and Little Fort fire are responding to the scene, as well as RCMP and BC Ambulance. Two air ambulances have been dispatched from Kamloops, according to Kamscan on Twitter.

The Kamscan tweet also mentions a second collision Blue River, where an air ambulance had been dispatched, before the Little Fort incident.

More to come.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive
Next story
Lifetime teaching ban for former B.C. teacher caught in Creep Catchers sting

Just Posted

Barry and Amanda Glickman, the SRD representatives on the Mid-Island Emergency Radio Coordination Team (pictured here on their boat), deserve much of the credit for a recent Memorandum of Understanding between the SRD and Cortes Radio, according to SRD protective services coordinator Shaun Koopman. They jokingly say Salty (their dog) is really the brains behind their operation, however. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Barry Glickman honoured for emergency radio service

The sign outside the city’s Dogwood Operations Centre still show stage 1 restrictions being in effect as of June 24 — but that could change if residents do not reduce their water use. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Use less water to avoid more watering restrictions: City

Quadra Island could see an updated recycling facility if approved by the community. (File photo)
Quadra Island could see new recycling facility if community agrees

St. John Ambulance Medical First Responder (MFF) volunteers at Comox COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Black Press Media file photo
St. John’s Ambulance celebrating 110 years in B.C.