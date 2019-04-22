The People’s Party of Canada has announced its intention of placing a candidate in the North Island—Powell River riding for the 2019 federal election. Photo supplied

People’s Party of Canada plan to have a candidate in the North Island-Powell River riding

Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association

  • Apr. 22, 2019 11:30 a.m.
  • News

On March 28, 2019, Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association as an official electoral district association.

This association will now act as the official representative of the People’s Party of Canada locally and will be selecting a candidate to represent the party and the riding in the 2019 general election this fall.

The North Island-Powell River candidate will hold values similar to that of the party’s leader, Maxime Bernier, who formed the People’s Party upon the foundational principles of freedom, fairness, respect and responsibility, and of limited government intervention to solve local issues.

Bernier says abortion, gender identity not on PPC platform

“The PPC embodies the perspectives of thousands of Canadians across the country who feel like the traditional political parties have ignored them in favour of political posturing and pandering,” said Diane Forsey, vice-president of the North Island—Powell River—PPC Association. “We are dedicated to organizing locally to make sure our new Party can be successful in the fall elections.”

The People’s Party believes that each citizen should decide what’s best for their family, livelihood and community.

“The People’s Party represents a principled alternative to historical conservative options,” said Steven Lohrenz, president of the North Island—Powell River—PPC Association. “We’re happy to present a platform designed for the benefit of all Canadians; regardless of class or circumstance. We believe that a free market, administrated by the smallest government possible, is the truest way to a strong economy and the only way to support the varied hopes and needs of all Canadian citizens.”

To learn more about the association, or to become a member, visit http://www.ppc-nipr.ca/

Constituents can expect announcements in the coming weeks regarding the candidate nomination process.

Previous story
Vancouver Island-based company provides glass alternatives to plastic straws
Next story
Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Just Posted

People’s Party of Canada plan to have a candidate in the North Island-Powell River riding

Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association

UPDATED: Alcohol and speed believed to be factors in collision – Campbell River RCMP

Woman injured after driver ran into her car on Highway 19A, says fire captain

VIDEO: Mowi launches $30-million vessel to treat farmed salmon for sea lice

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

City of Campbell River opens the call for food trucks downtown this summer

City will use pilot project to determine the future of food trucks in the downtown core

Deadline looming for North Island College scholarship applications

Students have until April 24 to apply for a record number of… Continue reading

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Vancouver Island-based company provides glass alternatives to plastic straws

Enviro Glass Straws now producing more than 60,000 staws each year

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

Campbell River RCMP say alcohol and speed may be factors in collision

Woman injured after driver ran into her car on Highway 19A, says fire captain

Most Read