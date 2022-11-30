Conditions on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay on Nov. 29. (Maria Shaw photo via Facebook)

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Island highway

Oceanside RCMP respond to variety of snow-related crashes Nov. 29

Oceanside RCMP responded to seven motor vehicle crashes on Nov. 29 and the morning of Nov. 30, with two reportedly being snow-related.

A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane of Highway 19A at Plummer Road in Parksville, according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

A single-vehicle rollover on Rupert Road in Qualicum Beach at approximately 5 p.m. resulted in minor injuries to the driver.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach officials detail plan for dealing with snow, icy conditions

A pedestrian was also struck by a vehicle in Nanoose Bay in the afternoon of Nov. 29, resulting in minor, non-life threatening injuries. This crash not was not weather-related, Worth said.

— NEWS Staff

motor vehicle crashParksvillequalicum beachRCMP

