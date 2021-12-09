Black Press media file

Black Press media file

Pedestrian airlifted in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Port Hardy

Victim hospitalized down-Island, neither speed nor alcohol considered factors in the incident

A pedestrian was was airlifted down-Island to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle after dark in Port Hardy.

Both Port Hardy RCMP and emergency services were on scene after the incident occured at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the area of Granville Street and Highview Road.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene, and is cooperating with police. The driver of the vehicle received a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act,” SAID Port Hardy Cst. Julie Miller. “Our thoughts are with the person and their family, and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Port Hardy RCMP said that although this collision is still under investigation, it appears at this time that speed and alcohol are not suspected in the incident.

They want to remind the public to be aware of road conditions, the reduced visibility during dark winter nights and are encouraging them to wear bright or reflective clothing.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crashRCMP

Previous story
B.C. Forests Minister knocked to ground near Legislature; Horgan calls for witnesses
Next story
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

Just Posted

MP Rachel Blaney’s Right to Housing bill would hold the government accountable if they don’t take action on the housing crisis. (File)
Right to Housing bill holds government to account — MP

Hamper Chairman Ken Niesen accepts a donation of hot chocolate from Danielle and Darcy Purcell, Tim Hortons owners, and Tom Hergt, Tim Hortons Merecroft Manager. Photo contributed
Christmas hampers to have a little hot chocolate warmth, thanks to local Timmies

View of the south-facing traffic webcam on Highway 19 at Menzies Hill, one of two new cameras installed at that location. Source DriveBC.ca.
New highway webcams installed on Highway 19 north of Campbell River

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday