(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

Victoria police arrested a man after an incident in a downtown eatery where a staffer was punched and a patron was bitten.

On Feb. 9 just after 7 p.m., the Victoria Police Department was called to a restaurant in the 700-block of Yates Street for an assault report.

Restaurant staff and patrons told police a man, believed to be impaired by drugs, walked into the restaurant without a face mask, which is required under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek suspect in 2019 transit bus assault

When staff asked the man to put on a mask, witnesses say the man punched the staff member. Several restaurant staff and customers restrained the suspect until police arrived. During that time, police say, the suspect bit a restaurant patron.

Police arrested a man for assault causing bodily harm. The bit patron reported minor injuries.

The man was held at VicPD cells until he was no longer intoxicated and was released on conditions.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusVicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young B.C. professionals call on Trudeau for salmon-farm supports
Next story
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

Just Posted

The Salvation Army Shelter at 690 Evergreen Rd. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Cold snap triggers weather alert for homeless shelter

Cold weather makes life outside even more difficult

The Situation Table idea brings agencies together to improve and direct services for vulnerable people. File photo
Situation table concept will help agencies help vulnerable individuals

Idea has seen success elsewhere in province

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway. Cermaq Canada is currently conducting trials of the system in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Young B.C. professionals call on Trudeau for salmon-farm supports

Sector workers say Discovery Islands decision cast their future in doubt

An overview of the proposed wastewater outfall for Tlowitsis First Nation – prepared by Chatwin Engineering – submitted to the Ministry of Transport.
Tlowitsis Nation to build ‘state-of-the-art’ waste water treatment facility south of Campbell River

Addressing concerns, Nation’s councillor says the effluent will be ‘basically purified’ before it’s pumped out

Campbell Riverites head to the polls on Feb. 27 to fill the empty seat on city council.
WITH VIDEO: Only forum of Campbell River by-election held virtually on Feb. 10

Watch the entire all-candidates meeting here, with more from the candidates still to come

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A bystander helps control traffic at the intersection of Johnston Road and Tebo Avenue early Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2021, after a pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk. The pedestrian later died of his injuries. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Pedestrian struck and killed in crosswalk on busy Port Alberni street

Highway went down to one lane for several hours

Rita Coolidge played the main stage at Vancouver Island Musicfest in 2017. The three-day music festival has been cancelled for 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Press file photo.
Vancouver Island MusicFest cancelled for 2021

Vancouver Island MusicFest has been shelved for 2021, due to the pandemic.… Continue reading

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

Most Read