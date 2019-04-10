Repaving will smooth out the rough stretch of Highway 19A in Campbell River between the Maritime Heritage Centre and 1st Ave. the road was torn up for sewer replacement work during the winter and was patched up to keep the road open while work continued. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Patched-up stretch of Highway 19A through Campbell River to be repaved after Easter

The repaving wraps up the first phase of the waterfront sewer work completed in 2018

Work to replace the temporary paving between Maritime Heritage Centre and 1st Avenue is scheduled to begin April 23, the City of Campbell River announced today.

The full width of the roadway along this stretch will be repaved, and, the city recommends that drivers use alternative routes to avoid delays from single-lane closure, with alternating traffic during work hours for approximately two weeks after the Easter weekend. Outside work hours, drivers should expect rough, uneven surfaces and are reminded to drive slowly and cautiously. Given changeable spring weather, it is especially important for motorcyclists to be aware that there will be a grooved and uneven surface until the paving is completed.

“Asphalt plants close during the cold winter months, and now that the warmer weather is here, the temporary paving will be redone as planned,” Mayor Andy Adams said in ap ress release. “Last summer’s work in this area provided a key update to the some of our most critical underground infrastructure, and we are now able to complete this section of the project. We know this is something residents in the community want to see completed as soon as possible, though we understand that this finishing step to resurface the road will mean temporary disruptions in regular traffic patterns.”

Crews will begin the work by grinding approximately two inches off of the existing asphalt before repaving. The work is expected to take two weeks and is weather dependent.

“This is a key route for people coming in and out of our downtown core, and we will be looking to have it finished as quickly as possible while ensuring the work is completed well,” said Dave Morris, the city’s general manager of assets and operations. “We’re thanking residents and commuters for their patience during this time and assistance in reducing the amount of traffic through this section of road.”

The repaving wraps up the first phase of the waterfront sewer work completed in 2018. In 2019, the installation of newer, larger pipe will continue south from 1st Avenue to near the Big Rock boat ramp. Simultaneously, underground services upgrades will be happening from Rockland Road north to the boat ramp. This work will begin in May and June, and more information will be shared as details are confirmed.

For more information on the projects and what’s to come, visit campbellriver.ca/waterfrontsewer

