Those who attended the World Suicide Prevention Day event in Port Angeles, Wash. hold candles during a moment of silence. (Jesse Major/Peninsula Daily News)

Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

A panel of experts says there is a need for more timely access to mental health supports and services in rural areas of British Columbia to try and prevent child and youth suicides.

The panel reviewed 111 suicides between Jan. 1, 2013, and June 30, 2018, and found that prescribing guidelines for children and youth in need of psychiatric medication were also not available to all health professionals.

It found as well that families could not always get access to services for children and youths.

The death review panel — appointed by the chief coroner and consisting of a senior RCMP officer, doctors, school, First Nation and government officials, among others — made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides.

Those include distributing provincial best practice guidelines on youth mental health and expanding mental health services, including psychiatric services, to non-urban areas.

ALSO READ: B.C. teen’s death points to gaps in youth mental-health supports

ALSO READ: Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

Panel chair Michael Egilson said almost 70 per cent of serious mental health issues emerge before the age of 25, and programs aimed at children in schools and best practice guidelines for health-care providers help prevent suicides.

“Suicide is the leading cause of injury-related death among children and youth in B.C.,” he said Thursday in a news release.

“Predicting suicide is difficult, which is why it is so important to ensure that all youth have access to the tools and resources to support their mental well-being, as well as ensuring appropriate services are available for youth who are struggling.”

This review adds to the work of a previous panel that looked at child and youth suicides between 2008 and 2012.

WATCH: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’
Next story
VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford Police officer speaks at charity dinner

Just Posted

City of Campbell River to replace pumper truck at No. 2 Hall

Old truck to be moved into reserve roll for five years before decision is made on disposal options

Vehicles collide on Highway 19 in North Campbell River

Emergency crews tend to the occupant of a vehicle involved in a… Continue reading

Campbell River open house on Highway 19A to discuss shared road use between 5th and 6th avenues

The city is inviting community members to an open house on Wednesday,… Continue reading

Campbell River Art Gallery receives major funding from the Canada Council for the Arts

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) received a funding increase of $124,000… Continue reading

BCAA provides sneak peek at Sayward School’s $100,000 BCAA Play Here-winning playground

Children and families are getting their first look at the design for… Continue reading

Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford Police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of officer John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

Panel calls for better suicide prevention services for youth in B.C.

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Island Health extends warning after continued spike in overdoses

Public and drug users cautioned about stronger drugs

Most Read