Oyster River fire has responded to 56 calls so far in 2021. Photo courtesy Oyster River Fire Department

Oyster River fire has responded to 56 calls so far in 2021. Photo courtesy Oyster River Fire Department

Oyster River Fire averaged one call per day in busy February

One weekend saw 12 calls for service from crew

Oyster River Fire Department was kept busy through February, averaging about one call per day for the month.

The department responded to 12 medical calls, four duty officer calls, three motor vehicle incidents, two structure fires, two gas leaks, two hydro line issues, one chimney fire, one carbon monoxide alarm and one call for mutual aid to another department. The 28 responses bring the total for the year so far to 56.

“That’s a big month,” said chief Bruce Green. “We usually get between 250 and 300 calls a year, so I think last year we were at 19 or 20 calls. A call a day is unheard of. One weekend I think we had 12 calls.”

“I think with COVID and people being home, people are busier and stuff happens right? Stress and that brings on medical calls, and we had quite a few of those,” he added.

Despite being a rough year for the fire crews, Green said the team has been resilient in the face of the pandemic and have been adapting well to all of the changing protocols coming from the province.

“It’s been tough on the crew, but they’re being resilient and adapting to all the changes. That’s the thing for us, as health orders change, we have to change to adapt to them. They have to do all the health checks before they come to calls,” he said. “It’s been a strain, but crews have been dedicated and are still making it happen.”

Even though the crew is busy, Green does not want people to think they’re too busy to come help.

“Don’t be afraid to call even though we’re busy. I don’t want people to think that we’re too busy to come. No we definitely want to come,” he said. “Just stay safe, that’s the biggest thing.”

RELATED: Neighbours pull man from burning residence

VIDEO: Fire damages workshop on an acreage north of Courtenay


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefightersLocal NewsStrathcona Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province invests $2M in three Vancouver Island food hubs
Next story
Buckingham Palace to investigate after Meghan accused of bullying staff

Just Posted

The intersection at Dogwood Street and 13th Avenue, next to the No. 1 Firehall, will see some improvements over the next six weeks or so, according to the city. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Intersection improvements coming to Dogwood and 13th Avenue

Expect delays for up to six weeks once work begins, city says

Oyster River fire has responded to 56 calls so far in 2021. Photo courtesy Oyster River Fire Department
Oyster River Fire averaged one call per day in busy February

One weekend saw 12 calls for service from crew

The students in the Timberline Musical Theatre program are rehearsing this year’s production, Once Upon a Mattress, three days per week after school in preparation for their upcoming virtual performances. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Timberline Musical Theatre hoping for last minute ticket surge

Popular annual run of shows costs $7,000-$8,000 to put on. They’ve sold $750 in tickets

NIC Practical Nursing instructor Barb McPherson (right) is pictured with student Rebecca Wood in 2018 in NIC’s SIM lab. NIC photo
Learn about Practical Nursing opportunities for Island students

Students interested in exploring a future in health care are invited to… Continue reading

Shelter Point Distillery won several Canadian Whisky Awards this year, including a gold for best single malt. Facebook photo
Vancouver Island’s Shelter Point Distillery wins gold for single malt

Business won nine medals at recent Canadian Whisky Awards virtual ceremony

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

t
Province invests $2M in three Vancouver Island food hubs

Hub network provides shared-use processing facilities to small agri-businesses

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Two Vancouver police officers were struck by a car when the driver learned he was being arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent credit card to pay for food. (Vancouver Police Department)
Driver being arrested for alleged food order fraud rams Vancouver police with car

Two officers are in stable condition, suffering soft tissue injuries following the incident

Most Read