Tina Gaboury deals with more than she bargained for after a barred owl trashes her neighbour’s Oak Bay home. (Courtesy Tina Gaboury)

Tina Gaboury deals with more than she bargained for after a barred owl trashes her neighbour’s Oak Bay home. (Courtesy Tina Gaboury)

Owl suspected perpetrator in two Greater Victoria break-ins

Barred owl makes itself at home in Oak Bay homes

An Oak Bay break-and-enter expert appears to be happy and healthy after residents spotted it in a tree having dinner not far from the scene of its latest crime.

A resident returned to a polished clean home after asking a neighbour to keep an eye on the place. Neighbour Tina Gaboury got a little more than she bargained for after she and her boyfriend checked in on the weekend and assumed there’d been a break-in.

“Everything was in disarray, pictures off the wall, vases knocked over lamps knocked over,” she told the Oak Bay News.

Then she spotted the intruder.

A barred owl peering at her, one eye winking, explained the excrement all over the place.

The calm creature didn’t bat an eye at the pair of humans, though they wondered at first if it was missing an eye. They later determined it was just a blinker. Gaboury called her brother-in-law, a wildlife enthusiast who knew just what to do.

READ ALSO: Barred owls dominate Greater Victoria owl-scape

With all the windows and doors open to the wild, the owl still didn’t make a move to exit. So the brother-in-law donned a pair of gloves and with a towel gently tucked over its head, the feathered guest was gestured gently to the back deck.

There it still sat, allowing a few pets Gaboury said, eventually flying off.

A couple of days previous, in the early hours of Nov. 10, Oak Bay police officers found a similar, if not the same, perpetrator perched on a couch in a Beach Drive home. The department said officers were called for an intruder around 4 a.m. and found the feathered offender. After some coaching, the critter casually walked out through open patio doors and flew off. Police report no injuries – human or animal.

With concern the owl was hungry or unwell, Gaboury happily reports her neighbour spotted it dining on a rodent Sunday evening.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man dead after small car t-boned by truck in Port Hardy
Next story
At-risk fin whales are in hot water with protection downgrade, LNG, and climate change

Just Posted

Sayward director Mark Baker is the new chair of the SRD board. Photo courtesy SRD
Sayward director Mark Baker takes SRD chair role

Island Voices will be performing concerts in Courtenay and Campbell River in November. Photo supplied
Island Voices performing in Courtenay and Campbell River in November

Campell River held its Remembrance Day ceremony at the downtown Cenotaph Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River marks Remembrance Day

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?