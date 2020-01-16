Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

New figures from the federal government show 16,503 people were intercepted by the RCMP last year crossing between formal border points, likely to seek asylum in Canada.

Those numbers are down from 2018, but overall, the number of people filing asylum claims in Canada has risen.

The data from the Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship department shows that in 2019, 63,830 of those claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018.

Asylum claims made in Canada have been rising for years, pegged partially on the growing movement of refugee seekers around the world.

But the issue at the border specifically has been linked to the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, which governs where and how people moving between the two countries can file for asylum.

The Liberals have repeatedly promised efforts to update the agreement, but briefing notes for the immigration minister prepared in December say there are no formal negotiations with the U.S. underway.

READ MORE: Asylum claims dipped last month but numbers remain up over last year

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Just Posted

How are you enjoying the snow, Campbell River?

We’re looking for your photos and/or video of what you’re getting up to in the snow today!

Ferry cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 16

We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available

Campbell River schools closed Thursday

SD72 takes unusual step of making announcement Wednesday night

Winter storm warning now in effect for Island’s east coast

Environment Canada issues new weather warning late Wednesday afternoon

SNOW UPDATE: North Island College closing for the afternoon but Campbell River schools remain open

SD72 parents can come pick up their children if they want to bring them home

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Island winter storms good news for Mount Washington

The resort received 46cm within the last 24 hours, for a total snowbase of 130 cm.

Artists hired to help in skull reconstruction in B.C. cold cases

3D-print of unidentified skull found in Chilliwack among 14 sent to New York Academy of the Arts

BMO sets up advisory council after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed at B.C. branch

The council will provide input on training and policies at the Bank of Montreal

Collaborative effort removes salmon farms from BC coast

The first farms to be removed were those in closest to the Ahta and Viner Rivers.

First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives in Trail

MIDAS provides access to state-of-the-art equipment for fabrication and rapid prototyping

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Most Read