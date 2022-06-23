Conservation Officers, biologists, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen rescued an osprey nest from high water on Kootenay Lake. (BCCOS file)

Conservation Officers, biologists, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen rescued an osprey nest from high water on Kootenay Lake. (BCCOS file)

Osprey nest rescued from high water in Kootenay Lake

Conservation Officers, biologists, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen rescued the nest

An osprey’s offspring was successfully saved from high water this week after the BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) and wildlife biologists rescued a nest from Kootenay Lake.

The BCCOS posted to Facebook on Wednesday (June 22) to say that rising water levels lead to a precarious situation with the Osprey nest.

“The nest was close to being flooded and with the forecast calling for a further rise in water levels, it needed to be moved,” the BCCOS said in an online post. “The recent rescue unfolded in Kalso Bay, and included Ministry of Forests wildlife [biologists], COs, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen.”

The rescue team was able to get to the nest via boat, and BCCOS says that the mother osprey was “very calm” while she watched the rescue from a nearby tree.

“Very carefully, two eggs – which were secured in a warm cooler – and the nest were moved approx. 15 metres to a higher piling,” BCCOS wrote. “Moments later, the osprey returned to her newfound nest.”

To report an incident or wildlife concern, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted

Just Posted

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases an Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. fish farm licences outside Discovery Islands renewed until at least spring 2023

Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty will be moving to Whistler in mid-July. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Fire Chief looks back on time in community before move to Whistler

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

A carnival ride set up by Spirit Square in Campbell River gets some use during National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: Campbell River’s Spirit Square comes alive for National Indigenous Peoples Day