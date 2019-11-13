Organizations in Campbell River area get almost $400,000 in gaming grants

Art gallery, museum, swim teams and Special Olympics just a few of the beneficiaries

Almost $400,000 is coming into our region for arts and sports organizations through the latest round of Community Gaming Grants. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Of the over 700 not-for-profit arts organizations throughout the province that will receive money from the program, six Campbell River-based organizations have been named recipients in the latest round of Community Gaming Grant funding, with almost $180,000 being injected into the local arts and culture scene, with another $208,750 going towards 12 local sports organizations.

“These programs bring people together, fostering community connections through art, cultural programming and athletic activities for all ages and abilities,” says Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government is proud to support organizations contributing to vibrant, healthy communities across B.C.”

The $18.3 million in visual and performing arts, literature and festivals, as well as Indigenous and cultural program funding, according to Lisa Beare, minister of tourism, arts and culture, “provide opportunities for people to build community, foster artistic expression and engage in healthy activities.”

The local organizations receiving money from the fund are as follows:

Campbell River and District Public Art Gallery ($34,000)

Campbell River and District Museum and Archives Society ($64,000)

Campbell River Community Arts Council ($20,000)

Campbell River Genealogy Society ($2,600)

Campbell River Salmon Festival Society ($45,000)

Campbell River Shoreline Arts Society ($12,000)

The province is also providing approximately $27 million to more than 800 sports sector organizations in 2019-20. The local organizations receiving funding from that pool are as follows:

Campbell River & District Minor Baseball Association ($22,000)

Campbell River Athletic Association ($3,900)

Campbell River Gymnastics Association ($25,000)

Campbell River Judo Club ($10,400)

Campbell River Salmon Kings Summer Swim Society ($19,000)

Campbell River Skating Club ($30,000)

Campbell River Swim Club ($32,000)

Campbell River Volleyball Club ($7,000)

Campbell River Wrestling Association (7,050)

Campbell River Youth Soccer Association ($26,200)

Special Olympics British Columbia Society – Campbell River ($16,200)

Gold River Skating Club ($10,000)

The Community Gaming Grants program provides up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in B.C. each year.