Almost $400,000 is coming into our region for arts and sports organizations through the latest round of Community Gaming Grants. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Organizations in Campbell River area get almost $400,000 in gaming grants

Art gallery, museum, swim teams and Special Olympics just a few of the beneficiaries

Of the over 700 not-for-profit arts organizations throughout the province that will receive money from the program, six Campbell River-based organizations have been named recipients in the latest round of Community Gaming Grant funding, with almost $180,000 being injected into the local arts and culture scene, with another $208,750 going towards 12 local sports organizations.

“These programs bring people together, fostering community connections through art, cultural programming and athletic activities for all ages and abilities,” says Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government is proud to support organizations contributing to vibrant, healthy communities across B.C.”

The $18.3 million in visual and performing arts, literature and festivals, as well as Indigenous and cultural program funding, according to Lisa Beare, minister of tourism, arts and culture, “provide opportunities for people to build community, foster artistic expression and engage in healthy activities.”

The local organizations receiving money from the fund are as follows:

Campbell River and District Public Art Gallery ($34,000)

Campbell River and District Museum and Archives Society ($64,000)

Campbell River Community Arts Council ($20,000)

Campbell River Genealogy Society ($2,600)

Campbell River Salmon Festival Society ($45,000)

Campbell River Shoreline Arts Society ($12,000)

The province is also providing approximately $27 million to more than 800 sports sector organizations in 2019-20. The local organizations receiving funding from that pool are as follows:

Campbell River & District Minor Baseball Association ($22,000)

Campbell River Athletic Association ($3,900)

Campbell River Gymnastics Association ($25,000)

Campbell River Judo Club ($10,400)

Campbell River Salmon Kings Summer Swim Society ($19,000)

Campbell River Skating Club ($30,000)

Campbell River Swim Club ($32,000)

Campbell River Volleyball Club ($7,000)

Campbell River Wrestling Association (7,050)

Campbell River Youth Soccer Association ($26,200)

Special Olympics British Columbia Society – Campbell River ($16,200)

Gold River Skating Club ($10,000)

The Community Gaming Grants program provides up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in B.C. each year.

Previous story
No danger to Quadra Island residents, says representative for barge parent company

Just Posted

No danger to Quadra Island residents, says representative for barge parent company

Compressed CO2, corrosion inhibitor among cargo of grounded barge on Quadra Island

Women of rock and roll slide into Campbell River Curling Club

Twelve teams take part in ladies open bonspiel

Organizations in Campbell River area get almost $400,000 in gaming grants

Art gallery, museum, swim teams and Special Olympics just a few of the beneficiaries

Increase in property crime is partly preventable, Campbell River RCMP say

While Campbell River RCMP experienced a decrease in files for the period… Continue reading

Campbell River rider takes Island endurocross championship

John Stevenson has only been riding competitively for a handful of years, but he’s already at the top

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Vancouver ends four-game winless skid with 5-3 victory over Nashville

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A man has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Most Read