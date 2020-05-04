Ontario, Quebec among provinces beginning to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

Quebec accounts for more than half of Canada’s coronavirus cases

A much anticipated new phase in the COVID-19 pandemic starts today with several provinces beginning the process of slowly loosening some of their lockdown restrictions.

Quebec, which accounts for more than half of Canada’s coronavirus cases, including deaths from the illness, is reopening retail stores outside Montreal while those in the greater Montreal area are to reopen on May 11.

Ontario, the other epicentre for the virus, is allowing a small list of mostly seasonal businesses to reopen, including garden centres with curbside pick-ups, lawn care and landscaping companies, and automatic car washes.

Manitoba’s museums, libraries and retail businesses — including restaurant patios — can re-open today, though at only half capacity. The province, along with Saskatchewan and Alberta, are also letting non-essential medical activities, such as dentistry and physiotherapy to resume.

British Columbia has yet to release its reopening plan, however, Premier John Horgan is promising details this week.

The Maritime provinces, where COVID-19 caseloads have been trending downward, began relaxing some restrictions over the past week, primarily in the areas of public health services and outdoor recreation.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador plans to loosen some of its public health and recreation restrictions on May 11.

It must be noted that even though some lockdown restrictions are being eased, physical distancing rules and guidelines still apply.

Canada has now recorded 59,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,682 deaths and 24,921 cases resolved.

READ MORE: Quebec to open schools in May; Ontario unveils plan to re-open economy

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. study finds warning labels reduce alcohol consumption
Next story
Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Just Posted

Local man lucky to be alive after crash into pond: RCMP

Driver walked away with minor injuries

School Board approves use of unrestricted reserves up to $840,000

Board is in a very good financial position to handle possible surprises, secretary-treasurer says

How I got the shot

Mirror multimedia journalist wins gold at Ma Murray Awards

NIC marine training goes digital

Live video techonolgy will be used daily to connect with instructors

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Rally calls for safe release of prisoners as COVID-19 runs rampant at Mission Institution

Mission Institution is experiencing the largest prison outbreak in Canada

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Two adults and one other child escaped side-by-side rollover at Foley Lake

B.C. study finds warning labels reduce alcohol consumption

Researchers behind study recommend warning labels should be on all alcohol containers

‘I love you – stay away’ says B.C. senior to family this Mother’s Day

Retirement community Magnolia Gardens offers tips for a safe Mother’s Day amid COVID-19

‘The work is still getting done’: NHL teams preparing for unusual draft

There’s talk the NHL could hold its draft online next month even though the 2019-20 season has yet to finish

Most Read