Ontario Premier Doug Ford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands joint press conference at the Ontario-Quebec Summit in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Premier Doug Ford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands joint press conference at the Ontario-Quebec Summit in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario imposes month-long ‘shutdown’ to combat COVID-19 surge

Premier Doug Ford says the change will take effect Saturday, April 3

The Ontario government is imposing a provincewide “shutdown” in an effort to combat a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Premier Doug Ford says the change will take effect Saturday and continue for at least four weeks.

The government is asking Ontarians to limit trips outside the home to necessities such as food, medication and other essential services.

Ford says retail stores will see limits on capacity while restaurants will be restricted to takeout, delivery and drive-through service.

The government has said schools will also remain open because they are crucial to students’ mental health.

The announcement comes hours after the province’s science advisers said stay-at-home orders are needed to control the third wave driven by more contagious and deadly COVID-19 variants.

READ MORE: Stay-at-home order will control 3rd wave, Ontario science advisers say

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed
Next story
Fairy Creek blockades must go, B.C. Supreme Court rules

Just Posted

RCMP are warning boat owners to remove valuables from their boats after a recent spike in thefts. File photo by Don Daniels/Campbell River Mirror
RCMP warn of rise in theft from boats in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP are warning boat owners to remove valuables from their… Continue reading

A vehicle is forced to cross the centre line as it skirts around a southbound cyclist as he passes a parked truck on Hilchey Road near Penfield Elementary. See page 10 for the story of how Hilchey Road didn’t – and then did – get approved by Campbell River city council for cycling improvements. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Hilchey to get temporary cycling upgrade while city reviews community-wide cycling plan

Council recinds motion deferring a bike lane for Hilchey into Master Transportation Plan review

Though the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen resembles a restaurant, it is actually an essential service and can continue operating under the new COVID-19 restrictions. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Hama?Elas Community Kitchen can continue operating under new COVID-19 restrictions

As an essential service, it falls under a different category than a regular restaurant

Over 600 SD72 kids reently wrote thank you letters to local front-line workers in an effort by two local teachers to reconnect them to their community during a time of disconnection. Photo by Karen Lutz
Keeping Campbell River’s kids connected to their community

Letter writing campaign to local front-line workers just the first of teachers’ ongoing plans

The 362 Air Cadet Squadron found a way to continue the tradition of holding a Mess Dinner by holding it virtually via Zoom. Photo contributed
Campbell River Air Cadets hold virtual Mess Dinner

By FCpl Marcel Huber-Stefiuk, Cadet Correspondent On Feb. 16, 363 Capt. Brian… Continue reading

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C.workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

No proof of ancestry is required

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Basketball community mourns passing of longtime high school hoops coach

A couple of dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Fairy Creek blockades must go, B.C. Supreme Court rules

Court says defendant’s concerns should be addressed to government, not logging company

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

A page with the same name as man charged in the fire reveals interest in multiple conspiracy theories

Most Read