A recent survey of nearly 2,500 doctors across Canada found 42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month, in an April 28, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Online portal to connect buyers and sellers of COVID-19 supplies launched

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says current demand is being met but is expected to increase

The federal government is launching a web-based portal to help connect buyers and sellers of protective equipment used to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The online tool is also meant to help Canadians figure out what kind of gear they should think about wearing, or will have to wear, as they begin to return to work.

The federal government continues to increase the stores of personal protective equipment in Canada by purchasing from domestic and international suppliers.

They’ve placed orders for hundreds of millions of items, including gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators and say nearly 60 planeloads of supplies have arrived so far.

The Liberals also continue to sign contracts with Canadian companies retooling existing product lines to take on production of items such as gowns and face shields.

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says current demand is being met but is expected to increase as economies reopen, and all levels of government are intent on making sure there are enough supplies for all.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Technical hiccup interrupts Supreme Court as virtual hearing gets underway
Next story
Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

Just Posted

Campbell River veteran honoured while in hospital

Carl Kolonsky was just 20 years old when he arrived in Belgium… Continue reading

Howie Meeker Golf Tournament cancelled

Event is Campbell River Special Olympics’ main fundraiser

B.C.’s $50 million geoduck industry hit after China’s market slumps

With more than 90 per cent of the time-sensitive harvest exported to China, geoduck harvesters see a 40 per cent business drop

Campbell River watershed experiencing drying trend after above-average May

The Campbell River watershed is witnessing a drying trend as we move… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District to test emergency notification program

Sign up available online

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Blackface photo in Chilliwack high school’s 2017 yearbook sparks public apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Two young women who were in the midst of organizing a Black… Continue reading

Most Read