A motorcycle crash on the Malahat caused traffic delays up to four hours in the northbound lane on Saturday afternoon. (Google Maps)

One dead following motorcycle crash on Malahat

Malahat reopened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday

One person involved in a motorcycle crash along the Malahat Saturday afternoon has died, according to B.C. Coroners Service.

B.C. Coroners were notified of the crash that closed the northbound lane for about four hours after a motorcycle collided with the median near Okotoks Drive around 3 p.m. on June 13.

It is unclear as to whether the driver or the passenger on the motorcycle has died. The remaining person involved in the crash has sustained life-threatening injuries.

B.C. Coroners said they have no other details to release as of Sunday morning.

