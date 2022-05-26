Luxury boat (Pixabay.com)

Luxury boat (Pixabay.com)

Okanagan mayor wants boat luxury tax reconsidered

The federal levy applies to vessels valued at more than $250,000

  • May. 26, 2022 9:00 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

An Okanagan community is raising alarm bells about the impact of a new federal luxury tax on recreational boat owners.

The mayor of Spallumcheen, which is located about an hour-and-a-half southeast of Kamloops, between Vernon and Enderby, penned a letter to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on the matter.

Mayor Christine Fraser called the proposed tax on the sale of boats valued at more than $250,000 “detrimental” to the livelihood of those who work in Sicamous, which is home to a bustling houseboat tourism industry during summer months.

“The local houseboat manufacturers and rental businesses are instrumental in the success of the community, as they provide employment for residents in both manufacturing and tourism industries,” the letter states. “Introducing this luxury tax will have devastating effects on the District of Sicamous, essentially crippling a large portion of their industry.”

Fraser is calling for the federal tax, which also applies to vehicles and aircraft valued at more than $100,000, to be reconsidered.

The tax is calculated as the lesser of:

• 20 per cent of the retail sale price above $250,000 for boats and $100,000 for vehicles and aircraft; or

• 10 per cent of the retail sale price of the subject boat, vehicle or aircraft.

Jessica Wallace, Kamloops This Week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Privacy policy

Previous story
Needle in a haystack: Less than 1% of homes in B.C. cities listed below $200,000
Next story
Construction on controversial $789M Royal BC Museum replacement set to start in September

Just Posted

Two pieces, a drum painted by Greg Henderson and a grizzly print created by Brent J. Smith were stolen from a local charity in Campbell River over the Victoria Day long weekend. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Art pieces stolen from Campbell River charity

Strathcona Regional District office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District director pay claims ‘quite a variance’ — Chief Administrative Officer

L to R: Glenn Klein, Ian Baikie, Mayor Andy Adams, Carol Chapman, Counicllor Nicole Assu, and Jon Martin. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Canada Day fireworks display set to be a blast

This year’s Quadra Island Studio Tour is paying tribute to the work and legacy of William Van Orden who departed in 2021. Van Orden did molding, casting and painting of the sea creatures of the Pacific Northwest. Photo contributed
The Quadra Island Studio Tour is back