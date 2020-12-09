Note these City of Campbell River service changes for the holidays

The City of Campbell River has issued a reminder about temporary upcoming service changes:

Garbage and Recycling Collection

· Friday curbside collection on both Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 will move to the following Mondays (Dec. 28, Jan. 4).

· As in past years, Emterra will collect an additional container of garbage at no charge the week of Dec. 28 and Jan. Unlimited amounts of recycling will be collected.

· Curbside yard waste collection resumes first week of March. In the meantime, the landfill on Argonaut Road will accept leaves and grass (as long as no chipping is required) at no charge. For yard waste that requires chipping, fee is $10 for less than 100 kilograms or $65/tonne.

· Find more information at campbellriver.ca under City Services.

Christmas Tree Chipping

Local firefighters will again offer Christmas tree chipping. Bring your tree to the lower Sportsplex parking lot on Saturday, Jan. 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. This service is by donation to support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund and local charities. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed using drive-through drop-off.

Bus Service

In alignment with provincial public health guidance to minimize socializing outside of immediate households:

· Regular transit services continue, with a number of precautions in place to reduce the risks on the buses, including the mandatory use of mask and spaced setting on the buses.

· The annual Christmas Lights tour is cancelled for this year.

· No service is available Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

· Extended bus service on new year’s eve bus service will not be offered this year. Dec. 31 bus service will run according to the regular Thursday schedule.

Holiday Facility Closures

· Recreation facilities:

o Sportsplex closed Dec. 19 to Jan. 10 (floor repairs)

o Community Centre closed Dec. 25,28 and Jan. 1

· City Hall and Dogwood Operations Centre closed Dec. 25, 28 and Jan 1.

For urgent service related to parks, roads, water or sewer, call 250-287-7444.

