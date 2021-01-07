Cathy McLeod (File Photo)

Northern B.C. MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

The Kamloops office of Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod was broken into on New Year’s Day.

At this time the perpetrator or perpetrators are unidentified, but McLeod confirmed in a tweet that her constituency office had been broken into and rifled through.

While McLeod said the political polarization of Canada isn’t as bad as in the United States, this incident proves that Canada still has its own problems.

McLeod has been reached out to for further content.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protesters swarm Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mansion, swarm Statehouses across U.S.
Next story
Conservative MPs demand plan for B.C. salmon farm transition

Just Posted

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Conservative MPs are demanding to know what the federal government plans to do to help the thousands of British Columbians impacted by the immanent, forced closure of Discovery Islands salmon farms. (THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward photo)
Conservative MPs demand plan for B.C. salmon farm transition

Fisheries minister committed to stakeholder meetings in early 2021

An Island Health worker is vaccinated at a clinic in Victoria last month. (Island Health photo)
Long-term care workers in Campbell River and Nanaimo receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

Island Health says it has received additional 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Island Health had a record number of new cases reported Jan. 6 (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s daily COVID-19 case count reaches record high

28 new cases reported on Jan. 6

Sara Lopez Assu says she’s relatively happy with how the Campbell River Art Gallery team managed to weather the storm that was 2020. File Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Art Gallery director reflects on ‘maybe our hardest year ever’

‘It would be easy to look back and be disappointed … but that’s not going to get us anywhere’

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.
Eight Island Health region First Nations share 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine given six West Coast Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, two others on North Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
Northern B.C. MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from June 6 crash

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

Nanaimo RCMP hope to find the owner of cash that flew out of a moving vehicle in the north end on Monday. (File photo)
Pedestrian in Nanaimo finds money ‘floating from the sky,’ turns it over to RCMP

Woman out for a walk gathers up cash that flew out of moving vehicle

Most Read