Northern B.C. MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

The Kamloops office of Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod was broken into on New Year’s Day.

At this time the perpetrator or perpetrators are unidentified, but McLeod confirmed in a tweet that her constituency office had been broken into and rifled through.

While McLeod said the political polarization of Canada isn’t as bad as in the United States, this incident proves that Canada still has its own problems.

In the last few days my constituency office has been broken into and rifled through. It has been suggested I am a nazi like collaborator because I believe COVID is serious and support vaccines…. Not a US scale polarization but we do have issues #cdnpoli — Cathy McLeod MP (@Cathy_McLeod) January 7, 2021

McLeod has been reached out to for further content.

Kamloops