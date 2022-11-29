North Island-Powell River MP wants to ‘make huge corporations pay’

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney took on “ultra-rich CEOs” on Monday during Question Period in the House of Commons.

Blaney called on the government to start making the CEOs of grocery stores and large corporations who have been making large profits “pay what they owe.”

Food Bank use in B.C. is increasing in B.C., at the same time, big grocery store chains are seeing up to $1 million per day in profit, according to a November study from Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab.

“Canada’s biggest grocer, Loblaws, made $556 million dollars in profits in just three months,” Blaney said during Question Period. “While first time visits to food banks are up 64 per cent – Loblaws CEO is getting richer.”

Families are skipping meals or turning to food banks to try and keep up with costs – but the Liberals don’t want to stand up to ultra-rich CEOs to make them pay what they owe so that Canadian families can get more support with rising costs, the release from Blaney says.

“The NDP called on the Liberals to make them pay their fair share so we can invest in help for people, but Canadians have yet to see action,” Blaney said. “Will the Liberals stand up for everyday people and make huge corporations pay their fair share?”

