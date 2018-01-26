North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney named NDP deputy Whip

‘I am incredibly honoured to be appointed as an Officer of the House’

Thursday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made some key changes to his senior team as the party targets growing economic inequality for the upcoming Parliamentary session, including naming North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney as party deputy whip.

“I hear from Canadians in every community I visit that while things are booming for the wealthy and well-connected, the majority of people are feeling squeezed and anxious about their future,” Singh said. “My dynamic caucus and passionate senior team will be offering tangible proposals to tackle this growing inequality and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Ruth Ellen Brosseau will be the NDP’s new House Leader supported by Murray Rankin as Deputy House Leader. Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet who will continue in her role as Whip with Blaney as Deputy Whip. Guy Caron will continue in his role as Parliamentary Leader. Singh also announced that Peter Julian will become the party’s Finance Critic. Alexandre Boulerice will continue his excellent work as the NDP’s Quebec Lieutenant.

“I am incredibly honoured to be appointed as an Officer of the House,” said Blaney of the announcement. “The trust that Jagmeet has put in me is a compliment.”