North Island-Powell River MP calls on Veterans Affairs minister to stop ‘putting profits ahead of care’

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is concerned that Veterans Affairs is “putting profits ahead of care.”

Blaney spoke in the House of Commons on Thursday, calling on Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay to stop the outsourcing of veterans’ rehabilitation services to a private company.

“The Liberals have been failing veterans for years,” Blaney said. “The minister has refused to hire permanent staff to support veterans, has suspended services for over a month, and is now delegating tasks to a private company, owned by Loblaws, for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The government awarded a $560 million contract for veterans’ rehabilitation services to two companies in June 2021, which prompted push back from staff at Veterans Affairs.

Blaney said that suspending services for over a month leaves veterans unable to access mental and psycho-social supports.

“VAC is delaying the contract rollout because workers haven’t been properly trained,” she said. “This is a crisis, and veterans deserve so much better.

