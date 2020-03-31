North Island College’s spring and summer terms are going digital. Students will not need to be on campus for coursework, labs or exams. File photo

North Island College going digital for spring, summer terms

Students won’t need to be on campus for coursework, labs or exams

North Island College is moving classes online its spring and summer terms.

Students that are registered for the 14-week term beginning on May 4 or for either of the seven-week sessions that begin on May 4 and July 6 will not need to be on campus for their courses.

Lisa Domae, executive vice-president, academic and chief operating officer, said students wouldn’t need to be on campus for any of their coursework including labs and exams.

RELATED: NIC transitioning to ‘alternate delivery methods’

“For more than 40 years, we have been innovators in technology-enabled learning and we bring that commitment to you this spring and summer,” she said. “During these extraordinary times, you can continue to count on NIC to be part of your learning and life goals.”

There are currently more than 100 courses open for registration for the spring and summer terms. They span all subjects from biology to English and from cooking to astronomy. Instructors will be providing course-specific information by email.

RELATED: NIC distance learning technology allows one instructor to teach students in five locations

Students in trades, technical, health, human services, professional photography and other “cohort-based” programs will be receiving information on their programs shortly, Domae said.

Many of the college’s support services are available by phone and online.

