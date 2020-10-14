North Island candidates take the Tidemark stage for sole Campbell River forum

The seats of the theatre were empty, but many watched live on CR Mirror’s Facebook page

Michele Babchuk (BC NDP), Norm Facey (BC Liberal), Alexandra Morton (BC Green) and John Twigg (Conservative) took to the Tidemark Theatre stage Oct. 13 to introduce themselves to the communities they’re looking to represent and have their say on some of the questions that matter to local constituents. (Screenshot from Live Stream)

The first – and only – Campbell-River-based all-candidates meeting of the 2020 provincial election took place at the Tidemark Theatre last night.

Unlike previous elections, the seats of the Tidemark were empty, but thanks to the Tidemark technical staff, the Campbell River Mirror was able to livestream the event.

The four candidates – Michele Babchuk (BC NDP), Norm Facey (BC Liberal), Alexandra Morton (BC Green) and John Twigg (Conservative) – took to the stage to introduce themselves to the communities they’re looking to represent and respond to questions from moderator Mary Ruth Snyder of the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce.

Topics ranged from how the candidates feel about the future of fish farms on our coast to housing affordability and homelessness issues, healthcare, education and increasing connectivity to rural communities.

The candidates each also had the opportunity to ask one question of a fellow candidate.

While those portions of the evening were taking place, Campbell River Mirror staff were monitoring the Facebook live feed for audience questions, and selected a sample of those questions for the candidates to address for the final section of the night.

The entire event was recorded and is expected to be online by noon today on the Tidemark Theatre’s YouTube channel, the Chamber of Commerce’s YouTube Channel and Shaw Spotlight Channel Four.

But you can watch the Facebook livestream here, as well:

If you don’t feel like watching the entire event, stay tuned to campbellrivermirror.com and our Facebook page, as we will be rolling out stories over the next couple of days about the various questions raised and how the candidates answered them.

There will also be another set of election stories in the Oct. 21 edition of the Mirror to help you know what you need to know before General Voting Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The full list of polling locations can be viewed HERE, or you can use the Elections BC “Where To Vote” app at wheretovote.elections.bc.ca

