North Island All-Candidates Forum scheduled for tonight

Campbell River Chamber of Commerce is hosting an All-Candidates Forum tonight at 7 p.m. which will be livestreamed on the Campbell River Mirror Facebook page. Image courtesy Chamber of Commerce

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce will host all four of the candidates competing for the North Island MLA seat tonight at the Tidemark Theatre, and you can catch it live on the Campbell River Mirror Facebook page or www.tidemarktheatre.com. The event is being sponsored by the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no audience in the theatre during the debate.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the debate will livestreamed at facebook.com/CampbellRiverMirror and will also be recorded and made available as of noon Wednesday at the following locations:

Questions may be submitted for consideration in advance by email to executivedirector@campbellriverchamber.ca until 2 p.m. today, but questions from the public will also be accepted during the event on the Facebook livestream to be asked during the last portion of the evening.

The format for the forum is as follows:

Each candidate will give a brief opening statement.

Then a series of pre-determined questions will be asked. Candidates will be given 1.5 minutes to answer each question, and the order of the responses will change for each question.

Each candidate will then be given an opportunity to ask one question of another candidate.

During these sections of the event, Campbell River Mirror staff will be monitoring the live feed and collecting questions from the public, a selection of which will be asked during the next phase of the forum.

To conclude the evening, each candidate will be given 1.5 minutes to deliver a closing statement.

Issues being discussed will include aquaculture, childcare, education, forestry, healthcare, homelessness, housing, mental health and wage equity.

See you tonight on Facebook, and watch for stories on the night at campbellrivermirror.com and in the Oct. 21 edition of the paper.



