North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP looking for missing 60-year-old man

Michael Christian Zortea has not been seen since November

Michael Christian Zortea, 60, was last seen in late November 2018. (Submitted)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help finding a missing 60-year-old man.

Michael Christian Zortea has not been seen since late November 2018, but was not reported missing until Feb. 19.

Zortea is described as six-foot-three with grey/brown hair and brown eyes. He has a snake tattoo on his upper left arm and a Celtic cross on his upper right arm.

Zortea has ties to Saltspring Island and to the Duncan area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
Grassroots Kind Hearts founder asking for support after daughter hospitalized for spinal infection

Just Posted

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP looking for missing 60-year-old man

Michael Christian Zortea has not been seen since November

Grassroots Kind Hearts founder asking for support after daughter hospitalized for spinal infection

GoFundMe set up to help with expenses arising from medical emergency

Campbell River RCMP seek help in locating missing person

Kevin Muchikekwanape last seen in Campbell River on Feb. 20

Ready Renaissance helps train Canadian response teams for future international disasters

A fictional 8.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the fictional country of Kalasy on Valentine’s Day

Campbell River anglers concerned over possibility of chinook closure

‘The social, and obviously economic, impact of that would be enormous – and enormously negative’

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP looking for missing 60-year-old man

Michael Christian Zortea has not been seen since November

Richardson nets 4 as Coyotes beat Canucks 5-2

Arizona completes series sweep of Vancouver

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Horgan says he may ‘run the other way’ if asked about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

Most Read