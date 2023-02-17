No tsunami expected after 4.8 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

There are no reports of damage after the Feb. 16 quake

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami is expected after an earthquake off the north coast of Vancouver Island late Thursday night.

Earthquakes Canada recorded a 4.8 magnitude quake Feb. 16 at 10:55 p.m. about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, the agency noted.

No one has yet reported feeling the earthquake.

Anyone who felt it can visit earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca to report.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island slides west, tremors could signal tectonic shifting

READ ALSO: Are you prepared for the big one?

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEarthquake

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3 North Island areas are going to benefit from active transportation grant funding
Next story
12 charges laid against former B.C. teacher for alleged historical sex offences

Just Posted

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk was pleased to announce the grant funding. (Photo supplied)
3 North Island areas are going to benefit from active transportation grant funding

Rebecca Spit Provincial Park was the site of an alleged incident of uttering threats Feb. 9, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Quadra RCMP looking to identify suspect after elderly man threatened with his own cane

MPs from different parties say they have no clue how to spot foreign interference, as Canada’s spy agency warns all elected officials are targets for states such as China. MP Rachel Blaney rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
North Island MP Blaney asks CSIS to help MPs spot foreign interference

Piper Ellaner Eason prepares to lead the walkers out of the parking lot of the Campbell River Navy League Hall and onto the two or five kilometre loop they will complete for the 2020 to Coldest Night of the Year walk in support of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Feb. 25 is Campbell River’s Coldest Night of the Year