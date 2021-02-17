Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)

No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services in violation of health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

There will be no injunction blocking three Fraser Valley churches from continuing to hold services in violation of ongoing provincial health orders.

Justice Christopher Hinkson, the chief justice of the B.C. Supreme Court, dismissed the province’s application for an injunction Wednesday morning.

“To be clear, I am not condoning the petitioners’ [churches] conduct in contravention of the orders that they challenge, but find that the injunctive relief sought by the respondents should not be granted,” Hinkson wrote in his decision.

His ruling was founded largely on the grounds that the province didn’t need the courts to intervene with an injunction – there are already other powers the government can use to enforce the health orders.

He noted that in Chilliwack, RCMP officers had told the church members they could face “up to six months in jail and massive fines, upwards of $50,000.”

He also noted that in some recent cases, including an injunction issued by the courts against protesters at the Vancouver Port Authority, police and the B.C. Prosecution Service have declined to enforce the injunction once it was issued.

“I am left to wonder what would be achieved by the issuance of an injunction in this case,” Hinkson wrote.

The court battle was started by the churches, who are being represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. They petitioned the B.C. courts to allow them to continue meeting for religious worship.

The three churches are Langley’s Riverside Calvary Chapel, Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church in Abbotsford, and the Free Reformed Church of Chilliwack.

As the court battle continued, the provincial government applied for the injunction to stop church attendance, at least until the court case is settled.

An injunction could have allowed police to potentially arrest or physically bar people from attending the three churches.

Lawyer Gareth Morley, representing the Attorney General of B.C. and Dr. Bonnie Henry, argued last week that the injunction was necessary to stop gatherings after the three churches had all defied orders that closed churches for in-person indoor services in November.

The churches have received fines of up to $2,300 per incident, although local police and bylaw officers have not turned up every Sunday.

Paul Jaffe, the lawyer representing the churches, argued that there was no scientific evidence the churches were a risk to spread the coronavirus. He also suggested the banning of religious meetings was “vindictive.”

“My clients can be detained on an officer’s belief that they are going to pray. It’s incredible,” he said.

Morley had countered that the health orders were based on type of gathering, not on whether or not they were religious gatherings.

Read More: Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley Churches defying health orders

Hinkson is expected to hear the main arguments between the two sides in a court case scheduled to begin on March 1.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordchilliwackCoronavirusFraser HealthLangleyReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tofino still pumping raw sewage into ocean, hopes to have treatment plan soon

Just Posted

The City of Campbell River is working on a plan to incorporate curbside pickup of organic waste once the regional processing facility is operational. Black Press File Photo
City of Campbell River working on a plan for curbside organics collection

‘Solid Waste services for the City of Campbell River will be changing in the future’

The Strathcona Regional District discussed their draft 2021 budget at their Feb. 10 meeting. The budget comes back one more time before adoption. File photo
SRD eyes 0.47 per cent tax increase

Requisition kept low to not compound difficulties caused by COVID-19

Campbell Riverites head to the polls on Feb. 27 to fill the empty seat on city council.
Municipal By-Election Candidates answer: Whats the answer to the housing problem?

Candidates in Feb. 27 by-election chime in on housing affordability and accessibility

Campbell River RCMP media liaison officer Const. Maury Tyre takes a spill twice during snowy conditions around Campbell River this past weekend. Thankfully, Tyre reports, Campbell River drivers stayed home, for the most part, and avoided causing any “spills” on the city’s roads. Campbell River RCMP photo
Police case count falls during cold spell – much like some officers

‘Torrid pace’ of Campbell River criminal activity eases off

(Canada Post)
Canada Post warns of delayed service in Comox Valley area due to heavy snow

Eastern and middle parts of Vancouver Island are expected to get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Retired provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall, seen here getting his seasonal flu shot in November 2015, has returned to work on an advisory committee for COVID-19 research in B.C. (B.C. government)
B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccinations

Will be ‘critical’ to mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Remains of a beach fire at Tofino's Mackenzie Beach. (Westerly file photo)
Tofino considers new beach fire restrictions, including portable fire pit mandate

“Each night, there are dozens of fires abandoned without being extinguished.”

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)
No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services in violation of health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)
Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

Paula Charlie hopes a suitable kidney donor can be found in the community. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island woman needs a kidney donation

Paula Charlie hopes a match will be found

(Westerly file photo)
Tofino still pumping raw sewage into ocean, hopes to have treatment plan soon

Greater Victoria’s facility leaves Tofino as Vancouver Island’s last town discharging raw sewage.

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public

Most Read