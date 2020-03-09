NIC’s Aboriginal Education Facilitator Sara Child is developing a new Indigenous Language Fluency certificate, which will launch this fall. Image provided

NIC developing Indigenous Language Fluency Certificate

Course to be available at Mixalakwila campus come September

North Island College is expanding its Indigenous language offerings with the development of new certificate, set to launch this fall.

“This new certificate is a response to local Indigenous communities and individuals from those communities who were concerned about the critical state of their languages,” said Sara Child, NIC Aboriginal Education Facilitator and developer of the certificate. “For most communities the only fluent speakers are well into their 70s, there a very few adult speakers. In addition, there is little to no support for language learning for adults or programming that leads to fluency in the language.”

The certificate expands on NIC’s current Indigenous language offerings in Nuu-chah-nulth and Kwak’wala, which also incorporate Indigenous ways of knowing and being along with language teaching. The certificate will support the infusion of culture and draw on local fluent elders and knowledge keepers.

Supporting language learning among adults of our Indigenous communities is key to responding to reconciliation, said Child.

“The restrictions that were implemented during the residential and day school eras of colonization impacted the very heart and soul of our people,” she said. “That legacy caused a ripple effect that was passed down the generations. The values and beliefs encoded in our languages provided the very foundation of all of our relationships; relationships with self, others, our families, communities and the natural world. Those foundations that were rooted in respect, reciprocity, responsibility and reverence of the natural world and were vital to our individual and collective wellness.”

The curriculum is in its final development stage with an expected first offering at the Mixalakwila campus in September 2020.

“When our communities approached NIC it was with the hope and determination that we would develop a unique certificate rooted in the restoration of those vital aspects of our Indigenous knowledge’s and ways of being,” said Child. “We are navigating new ground. I have no doubt that this will be an empowering journey that will change the perspectives of our students and their communities, and transform how we do education.”

Anyone interested in taking the language certificate is encouraged to join an interest list and will be advised when applications are open for the program. Prospective students can join the interest list at www.nic.bc.ca or by contacting NIC Educational Advisor Sandra Mountain at sandra.mountain@nic.bc.ca.

RELATED: North Island College draft strategic plan available for feedback

RELATED: Sixty seats added to North Island College health-care assistant program

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector
Next story
Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River Mirror celebrates female business community

Women of Business special issue published last week

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Price recently skated in his 100th WHL game

It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River. Starting… Continue reading

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of missing Miles Meester

Running from depression to the ranks of Team Canada

‘I think I’ll very much feel like a little fish in a big pond, but I’ll have the biggest smile there’

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

B.C. up to 32 coronavirus cases, one care home resident has died

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

Most Read