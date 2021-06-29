NIC celebrates graduation virtuation

Students get opportunity to be photographed in their cap and gown

North Island College (NIC) students had the chance to be photographed on campus for this year’s virtual graduation ceremonies. Photo courtesy NIC.

Graduates of North Island College (NIC) have donned their caps and robes for a virtual celebration.

The ceremony features a virtual academic procession of grads who completed their programs over the last year. It also includes messages from President Lisa Domae, B.C. Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang and members of the NIC community.

The virtual grad page is now live on NIC’s website.

“Grad is one of our favourite times of year at NIC. It’s a chance to celebrate all the hard work that our students have put in, all they’ve accomplished and to wish them well on the next stage of their journey, whatever that is,” said Kathleen Kuhnert, vice president, students & community engagement.

This year marks the second year of virtual graduation at NIC, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and gathering restrictions.

“We heard from our graduates through a survey last year that one of the parts of graduation they would miss the most was the opportunity to have a photo taken in their cap and gown,” said Kuhnert. “We were excited to be able to offer students the opportunity to come to campus with safety protocols in place and get their photos taken in their regalia.”

Grads from both the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 graduation years had the opportunity to be photographed. Students unable to attend campus could submit their own photos.

“We know a virtual grad can’t replace the feeling of walking across the stage as friends and family cheer you on, but we hope this celebration will encourage all our grads to pause and feel pride in the incredible things they’ve accomplished in what was an incredibly difficult year,” said Kuhnert.

“The strength and resilience we’ve seen from our students has been inspiring. We’re honoured to be part of that journey.”

RELATED: Congratulations Campbell River graduates!



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEducationGraduation 2021North Island College