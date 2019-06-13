New traffic lights, left turn signals for improved safety at downtown Campbell River intersection

Drivers will have to endure some disruption for the next four weeks downtown as the city conducts a safety upgrade at the Highway19A and St. Ann’s Road intersection.

The work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 18 and be completed in approximately four weeks.

“This busy downtown intersection near Robert Oslter Park will have traffic lights and left turn arrows added to north and south-bound signals,” said Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations. “The existing signal was installed in 1991 by the BC Ministry of Transportation and Highways and is now due to be replaced.”

The new left-turn arrows for traffic travelling north and south will make turning safer from Pier Street turning left toward City Hall, and from Shoppers Row turning left toward the ferry terminal.

Because the traffic signal will not operate during construction, traffic control personnel will be on site to direct vehicles. While two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible, temporary lane closures will be required during construction.

“People should expect minor traffic delays at this intersection during construction and, if possible, should consider using an alternative route,” Hadfield adds. “Driver are reminded to proceed with caution in the work area, and we thank everyone in advance for their patience during this construction.”

Other improvements at the intersection include new:

· traffic controller and box

· bases and poles

· street name signs

· traffic signal heads

· LED luminaires

· accessible pedestrian system

· pedestrian countdown timers

· emergency vehicle pre-emption system

Raylec Power LP was awarded a $209,660 the contract to design and build the new infrastructure. ICBC will provide funding assistance of $6,100.