New federal economic development office opens in Campbell River

A new federal economic development agency is calling Campbell River its home base, bringing innovation, jobs and growth to the region.

One of the two new PacifiCan offices is now open in Campbell River. PacifiCan is the federal government’s economic development agency specifically dedicated to B.C.

“PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province,” says a press release announcing the new offices.

The office was opened on Friday, Nov. 25 after an announcement by PacifiCan minister Harjit Sajjan in Victoria. Sajjan also announced over $5.2 million in funding for 19 projects on the Island and coast.

“There is an amazing story unfolding here on Vancouver Island and the Coast of B.C.,” said Sajjan. “Canada and the world needs more of what British Columbians have to offer. Today’s announcement is about working closely together to support the growth of businesses and respond to priorities in these communities. Thank you for welcoming PacifiCan to your community and we look forward to helping you succeed.”

The Campbell River office was announced in 2021, and is one of eight offices in the province. North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney pushed for the office to be in her riding in an effort to ensure smaller communities are not left out of economy recovery.

“I’m thrilled,” Blaney said. “I’m looking forward to having that department there … so that they can hear what the challenges are in our region with the strengths are in our region and have more local input moving up the team to the federal department.”

“Go in and learn more about what services that they have and and make sure that they are hearing from us about what our strengths are with the opportunities are and what the concerns are because that is part of their job.” Blaney said. “I hope people will participate and and learn more.”

The Campbell River office is located at 1115 Shoppers Row, and access and meetings are by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the toll free number at 1-888-338-9378, or by email at vancouver.island.coast@pacifican.gc.ca.

