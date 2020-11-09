Langford resident Christopher White left a bouquet of flowers on the driveway of the home where an unresponsive 55-year-old woman was found on Friday, Nov. 6. Since then, his neighbour Kenneth Weber, 56, has been charged with second-degree murder. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Langford resident Christopher White left a bouquet of flowers on the driveway of the home where an unresponsive 55-year-old woman was found on Friday, Nov. 6. Since then, his neighbour Kenneth Weber, 56, has been charged with second-degree murder. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Neighbour says murdered Langford woman was ‘always kind and talkative’

Kenneth Weber, 56, charged with second degree murder of wife

Christopher White laid a bouquet of flowers on Sunday, outside the house where his neighbour was killed, just two doors down from his own Langford home.

White identified the homicide victim as 55-year-old Kerri Weber, someone who was “always kind and talkative.”

Her husband, Kenneth Weber, 56, has been charged with second-degree murder after an unresponsive body was found inside the couple’s home in the 1200-block of McLeod Place on Friday, Nov. 6.

Court documents list the date of the incident as Nov. 5.

A neighbour said police knocked on his door Friday night, asking whether he had heard or seen anything suspicious around 8:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday night, which he hadn’t.

Kerri and Kenneth Weber. Kenneth Weber has been charged with second-degree murder after Kerri’s unresponsive body was found in their Langford home on Nov. 6. (Facebook/ Kerri Weber)

“It’s one thing to see something happen in another part of Langford, but when it’s on your own street, two doors down, it feels different,” White said. “It’s shocking to say the least. She was never meant to die this way.”

Another neighbour noted the couple was “very sweet” and didn’t act out of the ordinary. She’d only had a handful of conversations with the couple, mostly about mulch and grass, as they removed the turf on their front yard a couple of months ago.

RELATED: Langford man charged with second degree murder in Happy Valley neighbourhood

“I saw them at Thrifty’s while getting groceries last week,” White said. “They’re usually to themselves. … The husband was quite distant and reserved whenever we interacted. I hope she knew that she was loved and cared for.”

White and his wife, who have lived in the neighbourhood for four years, would see the couple walking their dog along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. They’d squeeze in an occasional chat when they had a moment.

West Shore RCMP has yet to officially confirm the identity of the victim.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation with help from West Shore RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identifications Services and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Police will not discuss any further details as the matter is before a court and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Weber is scheduled for his next court appearance on Nov. 19.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of LangfordWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Just Posted

Robert Johnston-Harper (extreme left) with his siblings. The 13-year-old will get a prosthetic eye after a recent injury led to the removal of his eye. His grandmother Laura Johnston has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her “miracle” grandchild who has been fighting medical conditions since birth. (Submitted photo)
A Vancouver Island grandmother is raising funds for grandson’s prosthetic eye

An injury led to the removal of 13-year-old Robert Johnston-Harper’s left eye

Travis Williams after his 60 minute draw with Judas Icarus (in background). Photo by Max Benson
Campbell River indie wrestling gives audience a break from stressful year

Promoter and wrestlers trying to build scene in Campbell River

MP Rachel Blaney’s Campbell River office window is decorated with images of poppies ahead of Remembrance day. Blaney is encouraging everyone in her constituency to commemorate the day in a similar fashion amidst pandemic protocols. (Submitted photo)
MP Blaney puts up poppies on her window and encourages constituency on show of remembrance

North Island- Powell River MP is urging citizens to share poppy tributes on social media in honour of Remembrance Day 2020

Photographer Ashley Kendrick asks the Lee family to pose for a family photo. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: Adoption family photo event chance to make poignant memories

First family photo carries a lot of meaning for new adoptive families

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday, saying snow is a possibility on Monday and could accumulate at higher elevations. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island alerted to possible snowfall Monday

Environment Canada issues special weather statement

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Langford resident Christopher White left a bouquet of flowers on the driveway of the home where an unresponsive 55-year-old woman was found on Friday, Nov. 6. Since then, his neighbour Kenneth Weber, 56, has been charged with second-degree murder. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Neighbour says murdered Langford woman was ‘always kind and talkative’

Kenneth Weber, 56, charged with second degree murder of wife

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Most Read