Banff National Park. (The Canadian Press)

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

The federal environment minister says Canadians who have campground reservations in some national parks will be allowed to pitch their tents and pull in their trailers starting next week.

Jonathan Wilkinson says camping will be allowed as early as Monday at 31 national parks — including Gros Morne in Newfoundland, Banff in Alberta and Kluane in Yukon.

“We’re starting with existing reservations,” Wilkinson said in an interview Wednesday.

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Many of the parks have been opened to day-use visitors since early June, but officials had said there would be no camping before June 21.

Wilkinson said Monday’s reopening of campgrounds, which includes those in the backcountry, is good news for Canadians.

“The weather is getting much better,” he said. “This is a good opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on international travel, staff will be cancelling and refunding reservations from international visitors —including those from the United States — until at least Aug. 7, Wilkinson said.

Parks Canada said Canadians who want to book a campsite at a national park should check the reservation website regularly for updates as additional sites will open up in the coming weeks.

“Canadians who plan to travel outside of their home province to camp at or visit a Parks Canada destination must follow the applicable provincial or territorial travel restrictions,” the agency said in a news release.

“Some provinces and territories allow only essential inbound travel at this time. Others require that outside visitors follow a self-isolation protocol. It is not possible to self-isolate at Parks Canada campgrounds.”

READ MORE: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusParks Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Beijing outbreak raises virus fears for rest of the world
Next story
Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

Just Posted

Teachers wrong to wear racialized Halloween costumes, school superintendent acknowledges

Photos from 2010 Phoenix Middle School event surface

B.C. advocacy group offers $1,000 reward for information on bear remains disposed in Campbell River

The Fur-Bearers is offering incentive for incriminating evidence after the Mirror reported about discarded bear carcasses

Remains of four black bears, possibly cubs, found near Campbell River

Conservation Officer Service is investigating the incident

Campbell River School District playgrounds re-opening this week

Play structures have been closed since March 23

Strathcona Regional District office reopens after COVID-19 closure

Public asked to stay away unless absolutely necessary

Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Update will give look at economic state of the country

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C.’s health officer says COVID-19 hikes elsewhere serve as cautionary tales

There are 172 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 2,416 people have recovered from the illness.

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

Most Read