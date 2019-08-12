Alyssa Deboer, 23, has not been seen since Aug. 2. (Nanaimo RCMP/Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing 23-year-old woman

Alyssa Deboer has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 2

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Alyssa Deboer who has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 2.

A family member of Deboer’s reported her as missing and told investigators she is experiencing some personal struggles and, as a result, her family is concerned for her safety and well-being. The picture provided of Deboer is recent.

Deboer is Caucasian, 5-foot-9, weighs 120 pounds and has long brown hair, which she wears straight.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alyssa Deboer is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Island fire department responds to three vehicle incidents under an hour

Just Posted

Better gravel beds for better salmon returns on the Campbell River

CRSF hopes new system of embedding spawning gravel will lead to less being washed away

Retaining wall rebuild will delay Quathiaski Cover traffic

Drivers may experience minor delays beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2 between 7 a.m.… Continue reading

Playing like a “lumberjack” powers Kaitlyn Jinda to rugby success

Campbell River player chops down opponents on the field

Chance of showers in Campbell River this morning

Today’s high is 21 C: Environment Canada

Comox Valley SAR finds hikers stranded in Strathcona Park at 4:30 a.m.

Hikers were lost in fog Friday night and missed junction on way to Circlet Lake

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing 23-year-old woman

Alyssa Deboer has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 2

Island fire department responds to three vehicle incidents under an hour

Courtenay incidents include a possible hit-and-run, rear-ender and vehicle driving into kayak shop

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Most Read