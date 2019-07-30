Nanaimo RCMP ask for help finding missing teenage girl

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Madison Olebar, who was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. (Photo submitted)

14-year-old Madison Olebar hasn’t been seen since she left her home on Monday night

Police in Nanaimo hope the public can help find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Madison Olebar was last seen at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Monday and her caregivers and family are extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

Olebar is indigenous, 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, and has long brown hair. A picture provided of her is recent and, prior to leaving her home in south Nanaimo, she was seen wearing a white and burgundy sweater, black pants and was carrying a blue and black backpack.

Anyone with information on Olebar’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

