RCMP are at Dover Bay Secondary and McGirr Elementary schools after threats were made against the high school. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo high school under lockdown after threats

Nanaimo RCMP say McGirr Elementary in hold-and-secure given proximity

UPDATE: According to a social media post from the Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district, Dover Bay is now under a lockdown. McGirr Elementary remains under hold-and-secure procedures.

Nanaimo RCMP communicated via social media that Dover Bay was placed on lockdown “following information received which elevated the risk assessment,” adding that the measure is “in place out of an abundance of caution only.”

Lockdown procedures, according to a document shared by the school district, are in response to a potential threat within the school, and cause normal activities within the school to cease.

More to come.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Police officers are on scene at a north-end Nanaimo high school after threats were made against the school.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Dover Bay Secondary School is currently in a hold-and-secure situation after an “unspecified threat was directed” against it. Given that McGirr Elementary School is in the vicinity, it has also been place in a hold-and-secure as well, police said.

“The decision to place additional police officers at both facilities is not taken lightly and was done after consulting with senior management of the [Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’] school board,” Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said in the press release. “The safety and security of staff and students at both facilities is paramount and the officers will remain in place and visible, until the situation has been resolved.”

A similar instance occurred at the secondary school in November.

Under a hold-and-secure situation business continues as usual inside the school, but nobody is permitted to enter or exit, according to the school district.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Three Nanaimo high schools in lockdown after threat

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reports of a human trafficker sighted in Campbell River unsubstantiated

Just Posted

Witnesses assist Campbell River woman in danger

The Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of violence in… Continue reading

Reports of a human trafficker sighted in Campbell River unsubstantiated

RCMP issue warning about the fears unproven social media reports can generate

City of Campbell River highlights benefits of fitness programs for ‘older adults’

New video features participants telling their own stories of how classes improved their lives

Search for missing Cortes Island man approaches two-week mark

RCMP remind Cortes Islanders to check properties and outbuilding for signs of unusual activity

VIDEO: Campbell River teen’s Make-A-Wish send-off fit for a galaxy not so far away

Mattias Beck, 15, received an extra special start for Make-A-Wish trip

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

Nanaimo high school under lockdown after threats

Nanaimo RCMP say McGirr Elementary in hold-and-secure given proximity

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

Petition slams Victoria councillor who chastised police after Wetsuweten protest

Ben Isitt calls effort to get him suspended is not a ‘reliable barometer of public opinion’

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Police responded to the incident at 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Vancouver Harbour

PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

Most Read