Murder-suicide behind 2 bodies found in Osoyoos: RCMP

One body was found in an abandoned vehicle and another in a home

The two bodies found in Osoyoos appear to be a murder-suicide of two members of the same family, according to RCMP.

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroner’s Service are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the bodies of two individuals that were discovered in two different locations in Osoyoos.

Osoyoos RCMP responded to an abandoned vehicle complaint in a rural area northwest of the town on Oct. 27. Investigators determined the vehicle was associated with a residence in the 9000-block of 115 Street.

When police entered the home they discovered one body.

A second person was located deceased in the area of the abandoned vehicle.

“Through the course of the investigations, officers have determined that the two deceased individuals were known to each other and that there is no threat to public safety,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda of the Osoyoos RCMP. “This incident appears to be a tragic murder-suicide within a family unit.”

No further information will be released at this time as the RCMP and BC Coroner’s service work through the remainder of the investigation.

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

Some warning signs include suicidal thoughts, anger, recklessness, mood changes, anxiety, lack of purpose, helplessness and substance use.

